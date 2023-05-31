Miven Machine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 43.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 43.34% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2023 up 1217.41% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 327.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Miven Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 26.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2022.

Miven Machine shares closed at 12.00 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.60% returns over the last 6 months