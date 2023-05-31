English
    Miven Machine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 43.34% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Miven Machine Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2023 down 43.34% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2023 up 1217.41% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 327.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Miven Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 26.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2022.

    Miven Machine shares closed at 12.00 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.60% returns over the last 6 months

    Miven Machine Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.630.131.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.630.131.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.780.080.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01--0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.10
    Depreciation-0.010.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.140.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.140.07
    Other Income0.88-0.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.48-0.160.09
    Interest0.060.050.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.43-0.21-0.07
    Exceptional Items7.62---0.65
    P/L Before Tax8.05-0.21-0.72
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.05-0.21-0.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.05-0.21-0.72
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.90-0.71-2.40
    Diluted EPS26.90-0.71-2.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.90-0.71-2.40
    Diluted EPS26.90-0.71-2.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:41 pm