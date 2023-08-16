English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Miven Machine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 20.58% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Miven Machine Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 20.58% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 49.08% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    Miven Machine shares closed at 17.01 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.72% returns over the last 12 months.

    Miven Machine Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.630.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.630.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.240.780.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.01-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.04
    Depreciation0.00-0.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.240.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.40-0.24
    Other Income0.000.880.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.48-0.22
    Interest0.030.060.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.180.43-0.35
    Exceptional Items--7.62--
    P/L Before Tax-0.188.05-0.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.188.05-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.188.05-0.35
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.5926.90-1.16
    Diluted EPS-0.5926.90-1.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.5926.90-1.16
    Diluted EPS-0.5926.90-1.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Machine Tools #Miven Machine #Miven Machine Tools #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!