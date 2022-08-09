Miven Machine Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 87.27% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Miven Machine Tools are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 87.27% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 39.27% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
Miven Machine shares closed at 11.80 on June 22, 2022 (BSE)
|Miven Machine Tools
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|1.12
|0.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|1.12
|0.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.16
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.65
|0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.10
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.12
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.07
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.09
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.13
|0.16
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.07
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.65
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|-0.72
|-0.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-0.72
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-0.72
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-2.40
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|-2.40
|-0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-2.40
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|-2.40
|-0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited