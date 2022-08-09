Miven Machine Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 87.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 87.27% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 39.27% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Miven Machine shares closed at 11.80 on June 22, 2022 (BSE)