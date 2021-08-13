Miven Machine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 3962.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in June 2021 up 3962.03% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021 up 27.88% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 60% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Miven Machine shares closed at 5.75 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)