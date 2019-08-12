Miven Machine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, up 49.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Miven Machine Tools are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2019 up 49.15% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2019 up 553.38% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2019 up 275.32% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2018.
Miven Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2018.
Miven Machine shares closed at 5.89 on August 08, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 12:56 pm