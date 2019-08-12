Miven Machine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, up 49.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2019 up 49.15% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2019 up 553.38% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2019 up 275.32% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2018.

Miven Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2018.

Miven Machine shares closed at 5.89 on August 08, 2019 (BSE)