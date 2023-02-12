Miven Machine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 73.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 73.81% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 38.92% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.