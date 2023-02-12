 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Miven Machine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 73.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Miven Machine Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 73.81% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 38.92% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Miven Machine Tools
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.17 0.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.17 0.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.08 0.20 0.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.22 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.15
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.12 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.01 -0.23
Other Income -0.02 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.03 -0.23
Interest 0.05 0.11 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 -0.09 -0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 -0.09 -0.35
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 -0.09 -0.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 -0.09 -0.35
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 -0.28 -1.14
Diluted EPS -0.71 -0.28 -1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.71 -0.28 -1.14
Diluted EPS -0.71 -0.28 -1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited