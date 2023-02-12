Miven Machine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 73.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Miven Machine Tools are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 73.81% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 38.92% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
Miven Machine shares closed at 12.58 on January 20, 2023 (BSE)
|
|Miven Machine Tools
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.17
|0.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.17
|0.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.20
|0.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.22
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.01
|-0.23
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.03
|-0.23
|Interest
|0.05
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.09
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-0.09
|-0.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|-0.09
|-0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|-0.09
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.28
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.28
|-1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.28
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.28
|-1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited