    Miven Machine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 73.81% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Miven Machine Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 73.81% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 38.92% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    Miven Machine Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.170.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.170.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.200.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.22-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.15
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.120.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.01-0.23
    Other Income-0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.160.03-0.23
    Interest0.050.110.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-0.09-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-0.09-0.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.09-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.09-0.35
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-0.28-1.14
    Diluted EPS-0.71-0.28-1.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-0.28-1.14
    Diluted EPS-0.71-0.28-1.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited