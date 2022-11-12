Mittal Life Sty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore, down 17.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore in September 2022 down 17.3% from Rs. 20.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 97.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Mittal Life Sty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Mittal Life Sty shares closed at 11.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.39% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.