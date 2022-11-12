English
    Mittal Life Sty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore, down 17.3% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mittal Life Style Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore in September 2022 down 17.3% from Rs. 20.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 97.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    Mittal Life Sty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

    Mittal Life Sty shares closed at 11.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.39% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

    Mittal Life Style Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.5515.4220.01
    Other Operating Income----0.00
    Total Income From Operations16.5515.4220.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.5217.9719.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.66-2.980.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.07
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.330.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.030.10
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.030.10
    Interest0.050.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.020.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.020.10
    Tax0.010.010.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.010.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.06----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.010.07
    Equity Share Capital14.9314.9312.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.06
    Diluted EPS--0.010.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.06
    Diluted EPS--0.010.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
