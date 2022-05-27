Mittal Life Sty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.76 crore, down 40.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mittal Life Style Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.76 crore in March 2022 down 40.63% from Rs. 23.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 120.31% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.
Mittal Life Sty shares closed at 10.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Mittal Life Style Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.03
|12.35
|23.17
|Other Operating Income
|0.73
|0.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.76
|12.35
|23.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.99
|9.27
|24.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.34
|2.70
|-1.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.07
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.15
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.16
|-0.40
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.16
|0.21
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.14
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|14.93
|12.92
|11.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.08
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.08
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.08
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.08
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited