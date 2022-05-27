Mittal Life Sty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.76 crore, down 40.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.76 crore in March 2022 down 40.63% from Rs. 23.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 120.31% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

Mittal Life Sty shares closed at 10.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)