    Mittal Life Sty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.86 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mittal Life Style Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.86 crore in December 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 109.6% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    Mittal Life Sty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

    Mittal Life Sty shares closed at 12.65 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.92% returns over the last 6 months and -48.79% over the last 12 months.

    Mittal Life Style Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.8616.5512.35
    Other Operating Income----0.00
    Total Income From Operations13.8616.5512.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.4214.529.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.201.662.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.070.07
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.280.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.000.16
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.000.16
    Interest0.000.050.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.17-0.050.14
    Exceptional Items0.10----
    P/L Before Tax0.27-0.050.14
    Tax0.050.010.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.22-0.060.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.06--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.000.11
    Equity Share Capital14.9314.9312.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.000.08
    Diluted EPS0.15--0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.000.08
    Diluted EPS0.15--0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm