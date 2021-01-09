Mittal Life Sty Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore, down 29.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore in December 2020 down 29.59% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 77.82% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 down 59.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2019.

Mittal Life Sty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Mittal Life Sty shares closed at 14.30 on January 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given -85.10% returns over the last 6 months and -86.03% over the last 12 months.