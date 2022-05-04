 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.61 crore, up 42.84% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitsu Chem Plast are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.61 crore in March 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 52.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022 up 50.1% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2022 up 35.28% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2021.

Mitsu Chem Plas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2021.

Mitsu Chem Plas shares closed at 330.05 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)

Mitsu Chem Plast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.61 66.38 52.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.61 66.38 52.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.75 44.06 30.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.68 -0.24 1.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.49 4.32 4.18
Depreciation 1.22 1.23 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.41 12.97 10.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.05 4.03 4.91
Other Income 0.09 0.12 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.14 4.15 5.05
Interest 1.56 1.37 1.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.58 2.78 3.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.58 2.78 3.46
Tax 2.28 0.74 1.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.30 2.05 2.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.30 2.05 2.20
Equity Share Capital 12.07 12.07 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.74 1.70 1.82
Diluted EPS 2.74 1.70 1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.74 1.70 1.82
Diluted EPS 2.74 1.70 1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 4, 2022 09:56 am
