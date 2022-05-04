Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.61 crore, up 42.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.61 crore in March 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 52.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022 up 50.1% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2022 up 35.28% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2021.

Mitsu Chem Plas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2021.

Mitsu Chem Plas shares closed at 330.05 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)