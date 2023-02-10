Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.64 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.64 crore in December 2022 up 7.93% from Rs. 66.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2022 down 2.23% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2021.