Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.64 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.64 crore in December 2022 up 7.93% from Rs. 66.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2022 down 2.23% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2021.

Mitsu Chem Plas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in December 2021.

Read More

Mitsu Chem Plas shares closed at 202.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.03% returns over the last 6 months and -27.14% over the last 12 months.