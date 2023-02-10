English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.64 crore, up 7.93% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitsu Chem Plast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.64 crore in December 2022 up 7.93% from Rs. 66.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2022 down 2.23% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2021.

    Mitsu Chem Plast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.6469.5866.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.6469.5866.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.1247.0744.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.290.59-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.924.644.32
    Depreciation1.391.261.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6412.9112.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.863.104.03
    Other Income0.010.250.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.873.344.15
    Interest1.731.461.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.141.882.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.141.882.78
    Tax0.330.340.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.811.542.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.811.542.05
    Equity Share Capital12.0712.0712.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.501.271.70
    Diluted EPS1.501.271.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.501.271.70
    Diluted EPS1.501.271.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited