Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.38 crore, up 36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.38 crore in December 2021 up 36% from Rs. 48.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021 down 17.85% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2021 down 13.92% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2020.

Mitsu Chem Plas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2020.

Mitsu Chem Plas shares closed at 290.05 on February 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.71% returns over the last 6 months and 147.91% over the last 12 months.