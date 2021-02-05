Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.81 crore, up 35.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.81 crore in December 2020 up 35.54% from Rs. 36.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020 up 205.99% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2020 up 57.43% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2019.

Mitsu Chem Plas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2019.

Mitsu Chem Plas shares closed at 115.00 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.43% returns over the last 6 months and 27.78% over the last 12 months.