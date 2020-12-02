Mitshi India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 10.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in September 2020 up 10.37% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020 up 0.51% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2020 up 1.72% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2019.

Mitshi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2019.

Mitshi India shares closed at 21.65 on December 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.93% returns over the last 6 months and -55.68% over the last 12 months.