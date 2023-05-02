 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mitshi India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, up 104.86% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitshi India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in March 2023 up 104.86% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 up 275.35% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 34.43% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

Mitshi India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.42 3.04 1.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.42 3.04 1.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.89 3.23 2.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.19 -0.03 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.07 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.29 -0.63
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.29 -0.63
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.40 -0.29 -0.63
Exceptional Items 1.41 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.00 -0.29 -0.63
Tax 0.18 -- -0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.83 -0.29 -0.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.83 -0.29 -0.47
Equity Share Capital 8.80 8.80 8.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 -0.32 -0.54
Diluted EPS 0.94 -0.32 -0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 -0.32 -0.54
Diluted EPS 0.94 -0.32 -0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited