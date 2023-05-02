Mitshi India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, up 104.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in March 2023 up 104.86% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 up 275.35% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 34.43% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.