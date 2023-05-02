Mitshi India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, up 104.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in March 2023 up 104.86% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 up 275.35% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 34.43% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

Mitshi India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2022.

Mitshi India shares closed at 12.50 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -6.65% over the last 12 months.