Mitshi India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, up 79.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in March 2019 up 79.87% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019 up 132.99% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019 up 209.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

Mitshi India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2018.

Mitshi India shares closed at 40.20 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 29.68% returns over the last 6 months and 111.58% over the last 12 months.