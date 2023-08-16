Mitshi India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, up 904.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in June 2023 up 904.17% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 3874.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 4500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Mitshi India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Mitshi India shares closed at 20.17 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.70% returns over the last 6 months and 88.50% over the last 12 months.