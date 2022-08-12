Mitshi India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 84.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in June 2022 down 84.74% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 101.93% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 98.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

Mitshi India shares closed at 11.84 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.84% returns over the last 6 months and -17.49% over the last 12 months.