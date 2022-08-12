 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mitshi India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 84.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitshi India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in June 2022 down 84.74% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 101.93% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 98.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

Mitshi India shares closed at 11.84 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.84% returns over the last 6 months and -17.49% over the last 12 months.

Mitshi India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.55 1.67 3.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.55 1.67 3.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.43 2.14 2.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.01 0.10
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.13 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.63 0.63
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.63 0.63
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.63 0.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.63 0.63
Tax -- -0.16 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.47 0.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.47 0.47
Equity Share Capital 8.80 8.80 8.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.54 0.54
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.54 0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.54 0.54
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.54 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
