Mitshi India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 84.74% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitshi India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in June 2022 down 84.74% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 101.93% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 98.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.
Mitshi India shares closed at 11.84 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.84% returns over the last 6 months and -17.49% over the last 12 months.
|Mitshi India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.55
|1.67
|3.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.55
|1.67
|3.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|2.14
|2.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.01
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.13
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.63
|0.63
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.63
|0.63
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.63
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.63
|0.63
|Tax
|--
|-0.16
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.47
|0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.47
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|8.80
|8.80
|8.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.54
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.54
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.54
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.54
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited