MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mitshi India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, up 379.93% Y-o-Y

July 16, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitshi India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in June 2021 up 379.93% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 1305.1% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021 up 3350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Mitshi India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Close

Mitshi India shares closed at 16.80 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.81% returns over the last 6 months and -43.34% over the last 12 months.

Mitshi India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3.620.670.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.620.670.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.841.73--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.010.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.100.110.10
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.100.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.63-1.30-0.04
Other Income--0.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.63-1.30-0.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.63-1.30-0.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.63-1.30-0.04
Tax0.16-0.33--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.47-0.98-0.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.47-0.98-0.04
Equity Share Capital8.808.808.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.54-1.11-0.04
Diluted EPS0.54-1.11-0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.54-1.11-0.04
Diluted EPS0.54-1.11-0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mitshi India #Paints & Varnishes #Results
first published: Jul 16, 2021 08:33 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.