Mitshi India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, up 379.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in June 2021 up 379.93% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 1305.1% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021 up 3350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Mitshi India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Mitshi India shares closed at 16.80 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.81% returns over the last 6 months and -43.34% over the last 12 months.