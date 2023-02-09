 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mitshi India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 211.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitshi India are:Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in December 2022 up 211.42% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 6045.83% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 1000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021. Mitshi India shares closed at 12.40 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.66% returns over the last 6 months and -16.55% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.040.710.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.040.710.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods3.230.640.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03----
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.040.01
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.070.040.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.030.01
Other Income0.000.00--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.030.01
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.29-0.030.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.29-0.030.01
Tax----0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.29-0.030.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.29-0.030.00
Equity Share Capital8.808.808.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.32-0.030.01
Diluted EPS-0.32-0.030.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.32-0.030.01
Diluted EPS-0.32-0.030.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2023 05:22 pm