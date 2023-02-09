English
    Mitshi India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 211.42% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitshi India are:Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in December 2022 up 211.42% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 6045.83% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 1000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.Mitshi India shares closed at 12.40 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.66% returns over the last 6 months and -16.55% over the last 12 months.
    Mitshi India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.040.710.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.040.710.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.230.640.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.01
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.040.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.030.01
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.030.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.29-0.030.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.29-0.030.01
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.29-0.030.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.29-0.030.00
    Equity Share Capital8.808.808.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.030.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.030.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited