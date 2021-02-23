Mitshi India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, up 47.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in December 2020 up 47.72% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 up 96.16% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020 up 105.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

Mitshi India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2019.

Mitshi India shares closed at 17.50 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -38.38% returns over the last 6 months and -72.66% over the last 12 months.