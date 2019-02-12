Mitshi India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, up 41.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in December 2018 up 41.28% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 58.89% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 38.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Mitshi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2017.

Mitshi India shares closed at 35.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)