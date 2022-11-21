Mitcon Cons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.96 crore, down 79.08% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.96 11.88 38.04 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.96 11.88 38.04 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.45 5.19 0.13 Depreciation 0.36 0.37 0.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.15 5.15 35.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 1.17 2.23 Other Income 0.53 1.20 0.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.53 2.37 2.36 Interest 0.34 0.34 0.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 2.03 2.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.18 2.03 2.06 Tax -2.00 0.61 1.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.18 1.42 0.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.18 1.42 0.66 Equity Share Capital 13.42 13.42 13.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.63 1.06 0.49 Diluted EPS 1.63 1.06 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.63 1.06 0.49 Diluted EPS 1.63 1.06 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited