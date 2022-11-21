Mitcon Cons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.96 crore, down 79.08% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.96 crore in September 2022 down 79.08% from Rs. 38.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 232.83% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 64.96% from Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2021.
Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2021.
|Mitcon Cons shares closed at 64.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.53% returns over the last 6 months and 27.74% over the last 12 months.
|Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.96
|11.88
|38.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.96
|11.88
|38.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.45
|5.19
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.37
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.15
|5.15
|35.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|1.17
|2.23
|Other Income
|0.53
|1.20
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|2.37
|2.36
|Interest
|0.34
|0.34
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|2.03
|2.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|2.03
|2.06
|Tax
|-2.00
|0.61
|1.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.18
|1.42
|0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.18
|1.42
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|13.42
|13.42
|13.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.63
|1.06
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|1.06
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.63
|1.06
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|1.06
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
