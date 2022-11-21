Mitcon Cons Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.96 crore, down 79.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.96 crore in September 2022 down 79.08% from Rs. 38.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 232.83% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 64.96% from Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2021.

Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2021.