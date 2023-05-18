English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mitcon Cons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.22 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.22 crore in March 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 21.42% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 down 21.41% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.

    Mitcon Cons EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

    Mitcon Cons shares closed at 76.55 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.89% returns over the last 6 months and -16.52% over the last 12 months.

    Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.229.4417.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.229.4417.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.823.258.42
    Depreciation0.540.430.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.784.196.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.071.582.89
    Other Income0.840.711.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.912.294.02
    Interest0.600.360.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.311.933.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.311.933.63
    Tax1.460.582.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.841.351.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.841.351.07
    Equity Share Capital13.4213.4213.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.631.010.80
    Diluted EPS0.631.010.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.631.010.80
    Diluted EPS0.631.010.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mitcon Cons #Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: May 18, 2023 11:54 am