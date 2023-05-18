Mitcon Cons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.22 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.22 crore in March 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 21.42% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 down 21.41% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.

Mitcon Cons EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

Mitcon Cons shares closed at 76.55 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.89% returns over the last 6 months and -16.52% over the last 12 months.