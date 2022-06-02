Mitcon Cons Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore, up 63.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore in March 2022 up 63.93% from Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 up 225.81% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022 up 610.47% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2021.

Mitcon Cons shares closed at 79.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.75% returns over the last 6 months and 129.60% over the last 12 months.