Mitcon Cons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore, down 10.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore in December 2022 down 10.68% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 598.6% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 815.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.