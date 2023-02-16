Mitcon Cons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore, down 10.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore in December 2022 down 10.68% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 598.6% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 815.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

Mitcon Cons shares closed at 68.00 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.73% returns over the last 6 months and -45.40% over the last 12 months.