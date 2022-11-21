English
    Mitcon Cons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore, down 59.63% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore in September 2022 down 59.63% from Rs. 43.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 up 5852.68% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2022 up 5.45% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2021.

    Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

    Mitcon Cons shares closed at 64.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.53% returns over the last 6 months and 27.74% over the last 12 months.

    Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6918.7543.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6918.7543.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.25--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.795.774.81
    Depreciation1.481.411.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.6710.4834.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.751.352.94
    Other Income0.410.970.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.162.323.21
    Interest2.391.902.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.770.421.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.770.421.17
    Tax-2.13-0.141.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.900.56-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.900.56-0.23
    Minority Interest0.00-0.69-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.89-0.14-0.05
    Equity Share Capital13.4213.4213.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.160.41-0.17
    Diluted EPS2.160.41--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.160.41-0.17
    Diluted EPS2.160.41--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm