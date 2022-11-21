Mitcon Cons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore, down 59.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore in September 2022 down 59.63% from Rs. 43.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 up 5852.68% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2022 up 5.45% from Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2021.

Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

Mitcon Cons shares closed at 64.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.53% returns over the last 6 months and 27.74% over the last 12 months.