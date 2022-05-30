Mitcon Cons Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore, up 42.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore in March 2022 up 42.1% from Rs. 20.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 76.6% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2022 up 132.39% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021.

Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Mitcon Cons shares closed at 82.40 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.47% returns over the last 6 months and 136.78% over the last 12 months.