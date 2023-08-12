English
    Mitcon Cons Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore, up 57.56% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore in June 2023 up 57.56% from Rs. 18.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2023 up 1246.17% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2023 up 106.17% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022.

    Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.

    Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.5527.9818.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.5527.9818.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.060.16-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.327.415.77
    Depreciation1.741.641.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9615.8810.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.592.901.35
    Other Income0.360.300.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.953.202.32
    Interest2.572.591.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.380.600.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.380.600.42
    Tax1.880.55-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.500.060.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.500.060.56
    Minority Interest-0.080.32-0.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.140.60--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.560.97-0.14
    Equity Share Capital13.4213.4213.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.220.490.41
    Diluted EPS1.220.490.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.220.490.41
    Diluted EPS1.220.490.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

