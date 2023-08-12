Mitcon Cons Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore, up 57.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.55 crore in June 2023 up 57.56% from Rs. 18.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2023 up 1246.17% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2023 up 106.17% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022.

Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.