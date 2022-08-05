 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mitcon Cons Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore, up 14.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore in June 2022 up 14.38% from Rs. 16.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 139.84% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022 up 11.68% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2021.

Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Mitcon Cons shares closed at 85.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.49% returns over the last 6 months and 63.27% over the last 12 months.

Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.75 28.65 16.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.75 28.65 16.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.25 -0.28 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.77 5.43 4.68
Depreciation 1.41 1.27 1.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.48 17.51 8.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.35 4.71 1.57
Other Income 0.97 0.62 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.32 5.33 2.03
Interest 1.90 1.93 1.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.42 3.40 0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.42 3.40 0.24
Tax -0.14 2.51 -0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.56 0.89 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.56 0.89 0.32
Minority Interest -0.69 -0.86 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.14 0.03 0.34
Equity Share Capital 13.42 13.42 13.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.41 0.67 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.41 0.67 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.41 0.67 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.41 0.67 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:03 pm
