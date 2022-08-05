Mitcon Cons Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore, up 14.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore in June 2022 up 14.38% from Rs. 16.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 139.84% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2022 up 11.68% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2021.

Mitcon Cons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Mitcon Cons shares closed at 85.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.49% returns over the last 6 months and 63.27% over the last 12 months.