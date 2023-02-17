Mitcon Cons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.23 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.23 crore in December 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 37.41% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 up 79.62% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2021.