Mitcon Cons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.23 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.23 crore in December 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 37.41% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 up 79.62% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2021.

Mitcon Cons EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2021.

Mitcon Cons shares closed at 67.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.88% returns over the last 6 months and -42.63% over the last 12 months.