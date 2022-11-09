 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mishtann Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.58 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishtann Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.58 crore in September 2022 up 27.61% from Rs. 125.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in September 2022 up 70.29% from Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2022 up 72.02% from Rs. 10.65 crore in September 2021.

Mishtann Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 9.02 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.90% returns over the last 6 months and -6.82% over the last 12 months.

Mishtann Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.58 158.27 125.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.58 158.27 125.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.28 138.29 113.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 0.36 0.07
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.59 1.38 0.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.12 18.04 10.41
Other Income -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.12 18.05 10.41
Interest 1.09 1.10 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.03 16.95 9.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.03 16.95 9.40
Tax 5.97 5.92 2.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.06 11.03 6.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.06 11.03 6.50
Equity Share Capital 100.00 100.00 50.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.11 0.13
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.11 0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.11 0.13
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.11 0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:08 pm
