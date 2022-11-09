Mishtann Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.58 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.58 crore in September 2022 up 27.61% from Rs. 125.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in September 2022 up 70.29% from Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2022 up 72.02% from Rs. 10.65 crore in September 2021.

Mishtann Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 9.02 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.90% returns over the last 6 months and -6.82% over the last 12 months.