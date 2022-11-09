English
    Mishtann Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.58 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishtann Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.58 crore in September 2022 up 27.61% from Rs. 125.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in September 2022 up 70.29% from Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2022 up 72.02% from Rs. 10.65 crore in September 2021.

    Mishtann Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

    Mishtann Foods shares closed at 9.02 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.90% returns over the last 6 months and -6.82% over the last 12 months.

    Mishtann Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.58158.27125.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations159.58158.27125.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.28138.29113.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.360.07
    Depreciation0.200.200.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.591.380.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1218.0410.41
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1218.0510.41
    Interest1.091.101.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.0316.959.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.0316.959.40
    Tax5.975.922.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.0611.036.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.0611.036.50
    Equity Share Capital100.00100.0050.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.110.13
    Diluted EPS0.110.110.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.110.13
    Diluted EPS0.110.110.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:08 pm