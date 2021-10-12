Mishtann Foods Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 125.06 crore, up 24.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.06 crore in September 2021 up 24.14% from Rs. 100.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2021 up 17892.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.65 crore in September 2021 up 997.94% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020.

Mishtann Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2020.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 21.60 on October 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 348.13% returns over the last 6 months and 228.27% over the last 12 months.