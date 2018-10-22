Mishtann Foods Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 108.55 crore, up 163.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 108.55 crore in September 2018 up 163.6% from Rs. 41.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2018 up 300.86% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2018 up 186.36% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2017.

Mishtann Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2017.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 104.10 on October 19, 2018 (BSE) and has given 281.32% returns over the last 6 months and 281.32% over the last 12 months.