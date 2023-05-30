Mishtann Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.89 crore, up 10.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishtann Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 168.89 crore in March 2023 up 10.05% from Rs. 153.47 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2023 up 7.48% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.35 crore in March 2023 up 4.57% from Rs. 22.33 crore in March 2022.
Mishtann Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.
|Mishtann Foods shares closed at 8.14 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.32% returns over the last 6 months and -30.01% over the last 12 months.
|Mishtann Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.89
|163.64
|153.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.89
|163.64
|153.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|144.80
|140.39
|130.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.19
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.45
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.11
|22.41
|22.10
|Other Income
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.15
|22.41
|22.10
|Interest
|1.36
|1.37
|1.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|21.79
|21.05
|20.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|21.79
|21.05
|20.95
|Tax
|7.65
|7.35
|7.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.14
|13.70
|13.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.14
|13.70
|13.16
|Equity Share Capital
|100.00
|100.00
|50.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|50.21
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.14
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.14
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.14
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.14
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited