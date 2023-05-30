English
    Mishtann Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.89 crore, up 10.05% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishtann Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 168.89 crore in March 2023 up 10.05% from Rs. 153.47 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.14 crore in March 2023 up 7.48% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.35 crore in March 2023 up 4.57% from Rs. 22.33 crore in March 2022.
    Mishtann Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.Mishtann Foods shares closed at 8.14 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.32% returns over the last 6 months and -30.01% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations168.89163.64153.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations168.89163.64153.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.80140.39130.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.190.12
    Depreciation0.200.200.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.450.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1122.4122.10
    Other Income0.04----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1522.4122.10
    Interest1.361.371.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7921.0520.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.7921.0520.95
    Tax7.657.357.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.1413.7013.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.1413.7013.16
    Equity Share Capital100.00100.0050.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves50.21----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.140.26
    Diluted EPS0.140.140.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.140.26
    Diluted EPS0.140.140.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm