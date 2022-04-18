Mishtann Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.47 crore, up 45.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.47 crore in March 2022 up 45.9% from Rs. 105.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022 up 3710.83% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.33 crore in March 2022 up 1107.03% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

Mishtann Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 26.85 on April 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.99% returns over the last 6 months and 471.28% over the last 12 months.