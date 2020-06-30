Mishtann Foods Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishtann Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore in March 2020 up 3.36% from Rs. 123.61 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2020 down 362.55% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.00 crore in March 2020 down 281.27% from Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2019.
Mishtann Foods shares closed at 13.80 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.80% returns over the last 6 months and -65.33% over the last 12 months.
|Mishtann Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|127.77
|112.66
|123.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|127.77
|112.66
|123.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|133.80
|137.53
|130.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.20
|-31.77
|-15.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.25
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.39
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.20
|0.79
|1.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.44
|5.47
|6.12
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.39
|5.48
|6.17
|Interest
|0.96
|1.12
|1.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.35
|4.36
|5.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.35
|4.36
|5.07
|Tax
|-4.42
|1.44
|1.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.93
|2.92
|3.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.93
|2.92
|3.40
|Equity Share Capital
|50.00
|50.00
|50.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.06
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.06
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am