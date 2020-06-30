Mishtann Foods Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore in March 2020 up 3.36% from Rs. 123.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2020 down 362.55% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.00 crore in March 2020 down 281.27% from Rs. 6.62 crore in March 2019.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 13.80 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.80% returns over the last 6 months and -65.33% over the last 12 months.