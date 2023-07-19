Mishtann Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.34 crore, down 49.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.34 crore in June 2023 down 49.24% from Rs. 158.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2023 down 60.32% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2023 down 54.96% from Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022.

Mishtann Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 13.45 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.29% returns over the last 6 months and 56.76% over the last 12 months.