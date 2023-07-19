English
    Mishtann Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.34 crore, down 49.24% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mishtann Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.34 crore in June 2023 down 49.24% from Rs. 158.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2023 down 60.32% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2023 down 54.96% from Rs. 18.25 crore in June 2022.

    Mishtann Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    Mishtann Foods shares closed at 13.45 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.29% returns over the last 6 months and 56.76% over the last 12 months.

    Mishtann Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.34168.89158.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.34168.89158.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.18144.80138.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.160.36
    Depreciation0.170.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.611.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.0423.1118.04
    Other Income0.010.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.0523.1518.05
    Interest1.331.361.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.7321.7916.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.7321.7916.95
    Tax2.357.655.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.3814.1411.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.3814.1411.03
    Equity Share Capital100.00100.00100.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--50.21--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.140.11
    Diluted EPS0.040.140.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.140.11
    Diluted EPS0.040.140.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 19, 2023

